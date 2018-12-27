Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AXT (AXTI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AXT (NASDAQ: AXTI):

12/25/2018 – AXT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

12/18/2018 – AXT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/12/2018 – AXT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/11/2018 – AXT was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/6/2018 – AXT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/30/2018 – AXT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/19/2018 – AXT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/7/2018 – AXT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/1/2018 – AXT was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/1/2018 – AXT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/1/2018 – AXT was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2018 – AXT had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. AXT Inc has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. AXT had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AXT Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AXT by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,320,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of AXT by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,860,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 180,900 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of AXT by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,171,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 791,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products.

