Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,135 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the November 30th total of 48,766 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,316 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ERC stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.1042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERC. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 32,669 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

