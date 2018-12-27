Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Buy AWK” Rating for American Water Works (AWK)

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy awk rating on shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.72.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $88.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $98.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.12.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 1,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.30 per share, with a total value of $91,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $458,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,672.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 3.8% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 52,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 53,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,220,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,690,841,000 after acquiring an additional 436,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Water Works by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,307,000 after acquiring an additional 94,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in American Water Works by 39.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 331,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,172,000 after acquiring an additional 93,180 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

