Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 2,254 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (BTU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,362 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.09% of Peabody Energy worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,232 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $286,716,000 after purchasing an additional 674,014 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,279,815 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $58,206,000 after purchasing an additional 558,289 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $15,435,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 690,902 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $31,422,000 after purchasing an additional 348,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 3,250.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 340,323 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 330,166 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.53. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $29.08 and a twelve month high of $47.84.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The coal producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BTU shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other news, EVP A. Verona Dorch sold 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $112,437.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,847.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

