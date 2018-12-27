Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in Kaman Co. (KAMN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.21% of Kaman worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 100.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the second quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the second quarter worth approximately $412,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Neal J. Keating acquired 4,000 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.04 per share, with a total value of $236,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

KAMN opened at $53.95 on Thursday. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). Kaman had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $443.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

KAMN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.86 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

