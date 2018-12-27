Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 181,054 Shares of Imax Corp (IMAX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,054 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Imax worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,298,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Imax by 17.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 82,683 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Imax by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 649,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Imax from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush set a $29.00 price objective on Imax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $34.00 price target on Imax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $18.49 on Thursday. Imax Corp has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Imax had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Imax Corp will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Imax news, insider Robert D. Lister sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $65,040.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,247 shares in the company, valued at $662,595.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg Foster sold 3,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $65,204.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,037.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,862 shares of company stock valued at $143,755. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

