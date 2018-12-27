Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Downgraded by TheStreet

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WAL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $64.06.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.04 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Patriarca purchased 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,109.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,172.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49,541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 59,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

