Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (WTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of WTE stock opened at C$20.05 on Thursday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of C$19.95 and a 1 year high of C$27.50.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$96.14 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

