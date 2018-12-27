WhaleCoin (WHL) Price Tops $0.0062

WhaleCoin (CURRENCY:WHL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. One WhaleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Mercatox. During the last seven days, WhaleCoin has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. WhaleCoin has a market cap of $62,990.00 and $33,986.00 worth of WhaleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.03178587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00130721 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003027 BTC.

WhaleCoin Profile

WHL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. WhaleCoin’s total supply is 10,192,294 coins. The official website for WhaleCoin is whalecoin.org. WhaleCoin’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg. The Reddit community for WhaleCoin is /r/whalecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhaleCoin’s official message board is rocketchat.whalecoin.org.

Buying and Selling WhaleCoin

WhaleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhaleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhaleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

