Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 6,663 Shares of General Electric (GE)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 158.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,696,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,799,528,000 after acquiring an additional 126,169,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 26.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,507,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $741,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294,608 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,605,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $498,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,085 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,706,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,691,000 after acquiring an additional 883,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,814,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,722 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup set a $21.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Vertical Research upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $16.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

NYSE GE opened at $7.39 on Thursday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.81%.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Dimitrief acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 103,075 shares in the company, valued at $977,151. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

