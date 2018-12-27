WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD (DGRW) Holdings Reduced by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its position in WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD (NASDAQ:DGRW) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRW. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD by 99.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD during the second quarter worth $190,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD by 556.8% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD during the third quarter worth $204,000.

Get WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD alerts:

WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,514. WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $44.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/wisdomtree-tr-us-qlty-divid-gr-fd-dgrw-holdings-reduced-by-citadel-advisors-llc.html.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD (NASDAQ:DGRW).

Receive News & Ratings for WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.