WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (MRWSY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:MRWSY opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About WM MORRISON SUP/ADR

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

