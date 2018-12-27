World Fuel Services Corp (INT) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of World Fuel Services worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 17,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INT. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE:INT opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $33.17.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. World Fuel Services had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. On average, research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

