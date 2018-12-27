Wright Medical Group (WMGI) Trading Up 6.1%

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.51 and last traded at $26.46. Approximately 1,019,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,247,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMGI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Wright Medical Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on Wright Medical Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wright Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $194.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wright Medical Group NV will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 12th.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle sold 17,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $520,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cooke sold 13,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $377,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,182 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMGI. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 850.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the third quarter worth about $252,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/wright-medical-group-wmgi-trading-up-6-1.html.

About Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.