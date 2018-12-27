Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.87 and last traded at $35.83. 842,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,993,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WYND. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $66.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.85.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $74,131.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,134.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 176.3% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth about $146,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth about $212,000.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

