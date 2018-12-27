XTRABYTES Hits Market Cap of $6.01 Million (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and $4,747.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009603 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.02389725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00146312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00199396 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00013138 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026802 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000109 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

XTRABYTES can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

