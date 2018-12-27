Xylem Inc (XYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) will report sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Notis McConarty Edward increased its holdings in Xylem by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 17,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 326,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Xylem by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Xylem by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,238,000 after buying an additional 354,340 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Xylem by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.27. 806,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. Xylem has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $82.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

