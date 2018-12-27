York Water Co (YORW) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
York Water has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. York Water has a payout ratio of 69.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect York Water to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.
YORW opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. York Water has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $386.40 million, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.19.
York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. York Water had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1 EPS for the current year.
YORW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of York Water in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
York Water Company Profile
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water.
