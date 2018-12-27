Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) will report sales of $131.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.40 million. American Vanguard posted sales of $116.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full year sales of $454.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.70 million to $455.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $517.75 million, with estimates ranging from $473.50 million to $562.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Vanguard.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. American Vanguard’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Loop Capital raised American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Vanguard from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Vanguard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVD. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Vanguard stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.68. 175,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.33. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.33 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

