Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $770,000.00

Analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) to report sales of $770,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 million and the lowest is $360,000.00. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $2.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $5.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 million to $5.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.24 million, with estimates ranging from $2.19 million to $7.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 91.36% and a negative net margin of 1,116.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million.

ABUS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. JMP Securities lowered Arbutus Biopharma to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised Arbutus Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,165,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,708,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,070,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,465,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 2,676,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,422,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after acquiring an additional 31,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,641,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi).

