Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.16 Million

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2018

Analysts expect that CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) will announce sales of $48.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CARBO Ceramics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.10 million to $48.22 million. CARBO Ceramics reported sales of $60.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CARBO Ceramics will report full-year sales of $209.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $209.30 million to $209.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $228.56 million, with estimates ranging from $220.82 million to $236.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CARBO Ceramics.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.24). CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.76 million.

CRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price target on CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.00.

In other CARBO Ceramics news, insider Gary A. Kolstad bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,672,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,676,000 after acquiring an additional 140,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,972,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,546,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 222,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,433,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 222,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 722,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,987. CARBO Ceramics has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $81.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.56.

CARBO Ceramics Company Profile

CARBO Ceramics, Inc is an oilfield services technology company, which engages in the manufacture and supply of ceramic proppant and resin-coated sand. It operates through the Oilfield Technologies and Services; and Environmental Products and Services segment. The Oilfield Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells ceramic proppants on a global basis for hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

