Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to announce sales of $42.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.30 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $39.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $166.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.20 million to $168.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $196.80 million, with estimates ranging from $196.60 million to $197.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. Century Casinos had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNTY. ValuEngine cut Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Century Casinos from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Casinos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger purchased 5,497 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $37,379.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,379.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Erwin Et Al Haitzmann purchased 12,000 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth $5,378,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,609,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 582,036 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 981,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 392,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,285,000 after purchasing an additional 369,347 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth $1,773,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNTY traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,628. The stock has a market cap of $199.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.76.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

