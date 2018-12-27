Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Select Energy Services posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $396.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.52 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s revenue was up 158.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTTR. Credit Suisse Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

In other Select Energy Services news, CAO Gary Gillette sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 22,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,812,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,390,000 after purchasing an additional 659,270 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,207,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 44,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTTR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,767. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $712.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.22. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

