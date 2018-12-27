Zacks: Analysts Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report $3.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the lowest is $2.97 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $7.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, September 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $85.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $100,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $107,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 786.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $47.04. 7,528,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,329,493. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $43.71 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.