Zacks: Analysts Expect Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) will report ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.73). Aimmune Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($3.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($2.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aimmune Therapeutics.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIMT shares. ValuEngine cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital set a $80.00 price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

In other news, insider Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $100,594.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,816. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 432,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIMT stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of -0.13. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

