Zacks: Analysts Expect Medical Transcription Billing Corp (MTBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.05 Million

Analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) will report sales of $16.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medical Transcription Billing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.09 million and the lowest is $16.00 million. Medical Transcription Billing posted sales of $8.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing will report full year sales of $50.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $50.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $64.64 million, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $66.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Transcription Billing.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

In related news, CFO Bill Korn sold 9,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $53,345.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 27,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $136,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,776 shares in the company, valued at $714,551.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,469 shares of company stock worth $210,388. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medical Transcription Billing by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 37,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Medical Transcription Billing in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medical Transcription Billing in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTBC opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Medical Transcription Billing has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 million, a PE ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

