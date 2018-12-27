Zacks: Analysts Set $10.70 Price Target for Uxin Ltd (UXIN)

Shares of Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $10.70 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Uxin an industry rank of 97 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Uxin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.10 to $9.30 in a report on Friday, December 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,088,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,504,000. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,600,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Uxin by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,488,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,715,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UXIN traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,067,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Uxin has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

