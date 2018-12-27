Zacks: AstroNova Inc (ALOT) Given $31.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $31.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AstroNova an industry rank of 162 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AstroNova by 101.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Fondren Management LP acquired a new stake in AstroNova during the second quarter worth $396,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AstroNova by 37.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AstroNova during the second quarter worth $435,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova during the second quarter worth $864,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALOT opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.46 million, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.73. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. AstroNova had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that AstroNova will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. AstroNova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

