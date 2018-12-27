Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iteris Inc (ITI) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Iteris posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.

ITI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on Iteris from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Iteris stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. Iteris has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $7.88.

In other news, major shareholder Neil S. Subin sold 91,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $373,053.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Neil S. Subin sold 8,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $36,014.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,682 shares of company stock worth $913,198. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Iteris by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 177,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 24,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Iteris by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 41,395 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners grew its position in Iteris by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 460,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 251,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in Iteris by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 913,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

