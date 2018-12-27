Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NN, Inc. (NNBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. NN reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NN.

Get NN alerts:

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.30 million. NN had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on NNBR. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NN from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

In other NN news, Director Robert E. Brunner acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,254.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Jr. Burwell acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $42,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,329 shares in the company, valued at $283,996.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,565 shares of company stock worth $99,420 over the last three months. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NN by 8,796.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 464,889 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in NN by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its holdings in NN by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 217,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 67,857 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in NN by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 46,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NN by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 59,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.53. NN has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. NN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NN (NNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.