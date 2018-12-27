Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $54.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.87 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRHC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $648,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samira Beckwith sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $131,292.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,733 shares of company stock worth $4,264,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,288,000 after purchasing an additional 484,979 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 669,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,380,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 673.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 163,255 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 542.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 93,956 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,933,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,510.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $91.16.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.