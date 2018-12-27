Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Western New England Bancorp Inc (WNEB) to Post $0.14 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.13. Western New England Bancorp posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 6.60%.

WNEB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

In related news, Director Philip R. Smith bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 491,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $9.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $272.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.34. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides community banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, and interest bearing checking accounts.

