Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $40.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,156. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Moss sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $219,793.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,701 shares of company stock valued at $347,780 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 854,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,706,000 after purchasing an additional 44,151 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 101.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 30,554 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

