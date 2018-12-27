Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 308.81% and a negative return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTLA. Leerink Swann began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,859,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 238.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 633.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 519.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

NTLA traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $11.58. 16,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,238. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 3.88.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

Earnings History and Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

