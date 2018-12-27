Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) will report $3.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.64 billion and the highest is $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan posted sales of $3.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year sales of $14.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.03 billion to $14.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.21 billion to $15.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $8,775,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 235,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,976,795.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $103,969,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 54.8% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,514,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $257,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140,790 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 18,562,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,468 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,113,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $923,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,516 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,647,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,778 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,278,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,767,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

