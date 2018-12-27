Zacks: Brokerages Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBA shares. DA Davidson downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. AXA lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 38.7% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 29,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 45.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 575,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 108.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 76,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

UBA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.35. 102,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,334. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $744.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 84 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

