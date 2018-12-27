Zacks: Brokerages Set $3.50 Price Target for Broadwind Energy Inc. (BWEN)

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $3.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Broadwind Energy an industry rank of 97 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Broadwind Energy in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadwind Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 442,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.86% of Broadwind Energy worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

BWEN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,812. Broadwind Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $21.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 16.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadwind Energy will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

