Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Community Bank System (CBU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Bank System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.60.

NYSE CBU opened at $57.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Community Bank System had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $141.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.48%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at $122,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 67.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 29.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at $256,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

