Zacks Investment Research Lowers El Paso Electric (EE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “El Paso Electric Company is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to the retail and wholesale customers of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico. El Paso Electric is one of the largest employers in the City of El Paso. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded El Paso Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. El Paso Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of EE opened at $49.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. El Paso Electric has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.28.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.12. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $300.27 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that El Paso Electric will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in El Paso Electric by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,369,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,943,000 after acquiring an additional 163,641 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in El Paso Electric by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 244,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in El Paso Electric by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,369,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,943,000 after acquiring an additional 163,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in El Paso Electric by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,566,000 after acquiring an additional 176,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in El Paso Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts.

