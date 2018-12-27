Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Carpenter Technology (CRS) to Hold

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Carpenter Technology Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor of specialty alloys, including stainless steel and titanium, and various engineered products made from metallic and ceramic materials. These products have been used in planes, cars and trucks, electronic equipment, medical devices and instruments, industrial fittings, sporting goods, and oil and gas exploration and processing. Carpenter engineered materials have been used in hundreds of applications from industrial tools to jet engines to fuel injectors and medical implants. Its engineered materials are known for their dependability, strength, toughness, corrosion resistance, and the ability to stay intact in high temperatures. “

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRS. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 target price on Carpenter Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $572.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 133,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carpenter Technology (CRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.