Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Newmark Group (NMRK) to Hold

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NMRK. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Shares of NMRK opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 54.81% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $518.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Virginia S. Bauer acquired 10,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry M. Gosin acquired 102,796 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $950,863.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 419,225 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,888. 90.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 99.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 624,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 312,214 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 195.5% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 437,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 289,282 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 148.6% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 482,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 288,489 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 112.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 256,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 135,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Berkeley Point and NKF Capital Markets names.

