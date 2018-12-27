Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Post (POST) to “Hold”

Post (NYSE:POST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Post Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded ready-to-eat cereals in the United States and Canada. The Company’s products are manufactured through a production platform consisting of four owned primary facilities and sold through a variety of channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and drug stores. Its portfolio of brands includes diverse offerings such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, Post Selects, Great Grains, Spoon Size Shredded Wheat, Post Raisin Bran, Grape-Nuts and Honeycomb. Post Holdings Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on POST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Post from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.13.

Shares of Post stock opened at $88.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of -0.03. Post has a twelve month low of $70.66 and a twelve month high of $101.43.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Post will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Post by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

