Zillow Group (ZG) Shares Up 9%

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) shares traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.70 and last traded at $30.67. 647,636 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 672,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZG. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.72.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $343.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.73 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 49.3% during the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 62,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

