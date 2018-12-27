Zions Bancorp (ZION) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.52 and last traded at $40.51. 2,969,754 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 2,362,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Zions Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Zions Bancorp to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Zions Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorp news, insider A Scott Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $567,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $66,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,272 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 113,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 48,612 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

