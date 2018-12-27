Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Stake Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 206.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,062,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 55.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,677,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after acquiring an additional 955,954 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 51.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,751,000 after acquiring an additional 898,015 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,277,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,368,000 after acquiring an additional 799,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 62.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,823,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,316,000 after acquiring an additional 701,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Argus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Sunday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $184,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $233,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,573.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,511 shares of company stock worth $16,081,299 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $82.92 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Zoetis announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

