Zotefoams (ZTF) Hits New 52-Week High at $662.00

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 662 ($8.65) and last traded at GBX 662 ($8.65), with a volume of 18272 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 660 ($8.62).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Zotefoams Company Profile (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

