$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for P H Glatfelter Co (GLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for P H Glatfelter’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. P H Glatfelter posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that P H Glatfelter will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for P H Glatfelter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of P H Glatfelter from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of P H Glatfelter to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. P H Glatfelter presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of GLT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 497,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,056. P H Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $447.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in P H Glatfelter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 17,767.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in P H Glatfelter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in P H Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in P H Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

