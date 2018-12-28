-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Daseke Inc (DSKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.08). Daseke reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Daseke had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $461.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Daseke’s revenue was up 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DSKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other Daseke news, Director Mark Sinclair acquired 10,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Don R. Daseke acquired 76,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $257,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $313,040 over the last quarter. 28.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Daseke by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Daseke in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Daseke by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 15,213 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.67. 401,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,010. Daseke has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $235.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

