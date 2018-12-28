-$0.12 EPS Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). Novavax reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Novavax.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Novavax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Novavax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Novavax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.43.

Shares of NVAX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. 149,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,863,690. Novavax has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $765.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,331,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Novavax by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,331,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,644 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,870,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Novavax by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,429,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 797,965 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,619,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.