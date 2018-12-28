$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.16. Owens & Minor posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on OMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price target on Owens & Minor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

OMI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. 1,135,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,898. The firm has a market cap of $389.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.65. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 74.6% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

